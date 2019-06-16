EU’s Schmid, Iran’s Araqchi discuss ways to save JCPOA

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Visiting Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Schmid and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araqchi held talks on ways to save the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In the meeting, held in Tehran on Saturday, Schmid and Araqchi exchanged views about a host of issues, including the latest developments surrounding the JCPOA.

The two sides also discussed the U.S. sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic and Tehran’s recent move to stop fulfilling some commitments under the nuclear accord.

Schmid visited Tehran as part of her regional tour of Persian Gulf countries that earlier took her to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Qatar.

The EU official’s visits comes against the backdrop of increased tensions between Iran and the U.S. with Washington imposing new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The U.S. has ratcheted up pressure on Iran since last year after withdrawing from the JCPOA.

It is trying to reduce Iran’s oil exports to “zero.” It has also has sent an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber squad, an amphibious assault ship, and a Patriot missile battery to the Middle East to try to stack up pressure on Tehran.

Iranian officials, however, have dismissed such moves as psychological warfare, saying the country has its own ways of circumventing the American bans and selling crude oil.

On the first anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran announced that it would suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the deal, announcing that it would stop exporting excess uranium and heavy water, setting a 60-day deadline for the remaining five parties to the deal to take practical measures towards ensuring Tehran’s interests in the face of the American sanctions.

