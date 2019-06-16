Russian pianist Evgeny Grinko to give concert in Tehran

TEHRAN – Russian pianist and composer Evgeny Grinko will be giving a concert in Tehran on July 18, the Rooberoo Mansion, an art and cultural institute in Tehran, has announced.

The concert will take place at the Grand Hall of the Interior Ministry.

Grinko is a talented musician who creates music that touches feelings without the need for words. His compositions prove that modern music is not just a shallow show of highly marketed production but has real substance and depth.

Photo: Russian pianist Evgeny Grinko performs in an undated photo.

