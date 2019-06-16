Some 600,000 visited “The Splendor of Asia” within a month

TEHRAN – Some 600,000 people have so far toured the major exhibit “The Splendor of Asia” within less than a month from its opening ceremony at Beijing’s National Museum of China, Mehr reported on Saturday.

Titled “The Splendor of Asia: An exhibit of Asian Civilizations,” the exhibit features loan works from 47 Asian countries including Iran and it also showcases objects from Greece and Egypt.

The National Museum of Iran sent 15 historical relics including clay works, Achaemenid inscriptions, Sassanid sculptures and glassworks which represent the long-lasting relationship between Iran and China.

The opening ceremony was attended by ministers, officials and diplomats from various countries on May 13.

“Different countries closely cooperated with each other for this exhibition,” said Guan Qiang, deputy director of the Chinese National Cultural Heritage Administration, in an address to the ceremony.

“Such a large number of top-level exhibits and participating countries have never been seen before in one exhibition in China," Guan said.

Asia is home to the largest area, population and most ethnic groups in the world. It is the birthplace of Mesopotamian, Indian and Chinese civilizations.

The exhibition will be running through August 11.

