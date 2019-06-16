Foreign arrivals in Mashhad on the rise

TEHRAN – The number of foreign arrivals in Mashhad has been rising over the past couple of years, said Gholamabbas Arbab-Khales, the head of Foreign Ministry’s Mission in East and North Iran.

“The arrival of foreign tourists to Mashhad is increasing by 15-20% annually, according to [the number of] visas on arrival that are issued by this mission,” the official said.

The maximum number of visas that are issued in Iranian cities belongs to Mashhad as well, he added.

The mission issued visas for some 75,000 foreign travelers during [the Iranian calendar year] 1395 (ended March 2017), and the number rose to over 83,000 and some 98,000 in 1396-97 respectively.

“Some 19,000 foreign nationals have been granted visas on arrival in Mashhad during the first two months (of the current Iranian year)… With this trend continuing, the number will reach 115,000 this year.”

Every single day, Mashhad plays host to thousands of travelers and pilgrims who come from various Iranian cities, neighboring countries and even across the globe to visit the beautiful, massive holy shrine complex of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Imam of the Shia Muslims.

