Demonstrators block Iran embassy’s entrance in London: envoy

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad said on Sunday that a group of demonstrators protesting outside the embassy had blocked the entrance to the building.

“A few demonstrators continue to block today sole entrance of Iran’s Embassy in London and prevented the diplomats to enter into the building,” Baeidinejad said in a tweet. “Saturdays and Sundays are working days in Iran and diplomatic staff arrange some parts of their work with their capital in these two days.”

In another tweet, Baeidinejad said, “Entrance and the pavement are the essential parts of the Iran Embassy building and needs to be cleared of persons and media to ensure security and peace of mind for diplomats entering the Embassy. Civil protest should be organized at other side of street under Police supervision.”

It came a day after the husband of a British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran announced that she has begun a new hunger strike to protest against her detention.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 38, has been imprisoned in Iran for more than years on charges of trying to orchestrate a soft overthrow of the Islamic Republic.

