Anti-Iran sanctions will harm U.S., allies in future: advisor

TEHRAN – A senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker has said the negative impacts of Washington’s anti-Iran sanctions will finally affect the economies of the U.S. and its allies.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the sanctions will be detrimental to them in the long term.

U.S. President Donald Trump cannot continue its campaign of sanctions and pressures against the Islamic Republic in the long term, Amir Abdollahian said in a live TV program late on Saturday.

Pointing to the country’s progress since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, he said, “For 40 years, the great people of Iran have endured sanctions and achieved significant progress despite the sanctions.”

The remarks came against the backdrop of increased tensions between Iran and the U.S., days after two commercial oil tankers were hit in the Gulf of Oman, prompting the evacuation and rescue of dozens of crew members.

The attacks were the latest incident in a confrontation between the United States and Iran after weeks of tightening U.S. sanctions and a war of words.

One of the tankers was Japanese. Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that it was “suspicious” that the attacks took place during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Tehran.

Washington has also dispatched additional forces to the region in recent weeks after accusing Tehran of threatening shipping there. Iran has denied being behind attacks on ships and suggested they could be intended as a provocation.

MH/PA