Qalibaf calls on the youth to run for parliament

TEHRAN – Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, a member of the Expediency Council and former presidential contender, has called on the younger generations to run for the parliament in the winter elections.

Appealing to the youth, Qalibaf said the country is in a dire situation and the way out of such condition is to trust the youth, ISNA reported on Sunday.

“The upcoming elections is an opportunity and the country’s progress depends on the formation of a new Majlis (parliament),” he stated in a message.

He maintained that if the youth do not come forward, the next parliament will be no different than the previous ones.

The parliamentary election will be held on February 21, 2020.

Candidates will have until December 7, 2019 to register. Then the Guardian Council begins vetting registered candidates and will release the names of candidates deemed eligible to run by December 18.

MH/PA