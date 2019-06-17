Iran to replace its World Bank representative soon

TEHRAN - Iran is said to be planning to replace its envoy to the World Bank in near future, Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

As reported, Deputy Economic Affairs and Finance Minister Hossein Mirshojaian is going to replace Farhad Nili, who holds a PhD degree in Economics from University of York, UK and was appointed as the representative of Iran to World Bank in 2015.

The World Bank is an international financial institution that provides interest-free loans and grants to the governments of developing countries for the purpose of pursuing capital projects.

It comprises two institutions: the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), and the International Development Association (IDA).

EF/MA