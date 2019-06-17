Croatian Ambassador Štambuk, Culture Minister Salehi meet

TEHRAN – Croatian Ambassador Drago Štambuk met Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi at his office in Tehran on Sunday to discuss the expansion of cultural relations.

“There are good intentions between the two countries to develop ties,” Salehi said during the meeting.

“We hope this meeting would help reinforce bilateral relations between the two countries,” he added.

Štambuk also said that when he was appointed as ambassador to Iran he was told that he would be leaving his homeland to the country of U.S. sanctions.

“I told them that I am going to the land of poetry because I believe that poetry is much stronger than economic sanctions,” he added.

The ambassador announced Croatia’s plans to organize a number of art and cultural events for 2020 when the country will take over the European Union’s presidency. He asked Iran to take part in the cultural events.

He also mentioned that his country is ready to host Iranian cultural delegations in other international cultural events of Croatia.

Photo: Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi (5th L) holds talks with Croatian Ambassador Drago Štambuk (2nd R) at his office in Tehran on June 16, 2019.

