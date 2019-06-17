Charity donates 1,000 home appliance packages to flood victims 

TEHRAN — Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam also known as Setad-e Ejraiy-e Farman-e Hazrat-e Emam has donated some 1,000 packages of home appliances to the victims of the flood in Shiraz, southern province of Fars.

Heavy rainfalls caused flash flood in Shiraz on March 25 killing 19 people and leaving 119 injured.

Javad Shokrkhah, deputy director of Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, also announced that in addition to the house appliances, 2000 stationery packages were delivered to the area.

Some 2,000 job plans are also created for the flood-hit victims, he added.

Shokrkhah also highlighted that Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam has so far implemented 1,028 economic plans with a budget amounting to about 26 trillion rials (nearly $618 million) in Fars province.

Moreover, he added, 8,656 jobs are generated in the province.

MQ/MG