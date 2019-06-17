50 years of photography by Amanollah Tariqi on display at Tehran showcase

TEHRAN – An exhibition opening on Wednesday at Axkhaneh Shahr, Iran’s photo museum in Tehran, will observe 50 years of studio photography by Amanollah Tariqi, the founder of the Hollywood Photography House.

Hamed Qamsari is the curator of the exhibition, which will be organized under the auspices of Tariqi’s son, Dariush, Axkhaneh Shahr has announced.

The exhibition titled “Isfahan’s Hollywood” will run until July 22 at the museum located near Bahar Shiraz Square in the Haft-e Tir neighborhood.

A documentary directed by Qamsari about Tariqi will also be screened at the exhibition.

Born in Isfahan in 1923, Tariqi studied painting at the Isfahan Academy of Fine Arts. After graduation, he also began a career in photography, which led him to found his atelier “Hollywood Photography House” in 1945 next to the Iran Cinema on Chahar-Bagh Street in the central Iranian city.

The Hollywood Photography House soon became a major photography studio, which holds reliable pictorial records of the city in the second half of the 20th century.

Tariqi died in 2001 and was buried the Baghe Rezvan Cemetery in his hometown.

Photo: A poster for photographer Amanollah Tariqi’s exhibition “Isfahan’s Hollywood”.

