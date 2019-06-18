Iran U23 football team to play Croatia

TEHRAN – Iran U23 football team will reportedly play Croatia in a friendly match.

The Iranian team, who are preparing for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship, will meet Croatia in a warm-up match.

On the sidelines of the 69th FIFA Congress, Mehdi Taj, president of Iran football, and Davor Suker, head of Croatia federation, signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance their bilateral cooperation.

Iran U23 football team, headed by Farhad Majidi, will also participate in an Asian tournament ahead of the competition.

The 2020 AFC U23 Championship will be held in Thailand from Jan. 8 to 26.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan as the AFC representatives.

Iran, a powerhouse of the Asian football, have not been in the Olympics since the 1976 games in Munich.