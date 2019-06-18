“Darkened Water” to compete in Spanish science film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Alireza Dehqan’s documentary “Darkened Water” (“Owsia”) is among the finalists of the first edition of #LabMeCrazy!, an international science film festival in Spain.

The film will be screened in the Student Production section of the festival, which will be held at the University of Navarra in the Spanish city of Pamplona from September 17 to 20.

The film is about an aqueduct in the central Iranian city of Yazd that has supplied water to the city for 2,500 years. Now, it is rotting away due to bureaucracy and corruption.

Over 1900 movies from 107 countries will compete in various sections of the festival.

Photo: A scene from “Darkened Water” by Iranian director Alireza Dehqan.

