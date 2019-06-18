Iranian Academy of Arts pays tribute to legendary actor Jamshid Mashayekhi

TEHRAN – The Iranian Academy of Arts (IAA) paid tribute to legendary actor Jamshid Mashayekhi on Monday with a performance by the National Orchestra under the baton of Mashayekhi’s son, Nader.

Mashayekhi, who starred in such acclaimed movies as “Kamalolmolk” and “Chrysanthemum”, died on April 2 at the age of 85.

The ceremony was attended by large number of cultural figures, artists and musicians, including filmmaker Masud Kimiai, composer Shahin Farhat, Iranian House of Cinema director Manuchehr Shahsavari and Farabi Cinema Foundation director Alireza Tabesh.

Speaking at the ceremony, the director of IAA praised Mashayekhi for his dedication to Persian literature, art and culture of his homeland, and his love of the Iranian people.

A documentary by Hirbod Hosseini, featuring interviews with actors and old chums of Mashayekhi, such as Davud Rashidi, Ali Nasirian and Ezzatollah Entezami, was screened next.

In a short speech filmmaker Kimiai talked about the lofty ability of Mashakyekhi in acting.

“I worked with him in three movies and became much closer to him in the film ‘Lead’. He had many layers, with different moralities; layers which were filled with poetry. He knew bravery. He was capable of expressing his opinions directly.

“I can hardly talk about those who still remain among us and yet their bodies are gone. I can only say I am proud to have worked with him in my three films,” he said with a sigh in his voice.

The ceremony closed with the unveiling of a painting of Mashayekhi’s portrait by Habib Derakhshani, and a bust of the actor made by Ahmad Arabbeigi.

Photo: The National Orchestra performs a concert in memory of Jamshid Mashayekhi during a ceremony at the Iranian Academy of Arts organized on June 17, 2019 to commemorate the legendary actor. (Honaronline/Hassan Motahari)

RM/MMS/YAW