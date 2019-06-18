Swedish author Asa Lind to meet her Persian readers in Tehran

TEHRAN – Swedish children’s book writer Asa Lind will attend a meeting with the Persian readers of her books at Tehran’s Book City Institute on Saturday.

The author is due to talk about Swedish literature, children’s interest in literature and the main issues affecting their interests.

An excerpt of Lind’s book series “The Sand Wolf”, which has recently been published in Persian, will be read during the meeting.

The book contains a number of warm-hearted, poetic stories about a friendship between a boy and the sand wolf.

Translator Farzad Farbod, author Mehdi Rajabi, and Veronica Nordlund, the Second Secretary of the Embassy of Sweden, will also be attending the meeting.

Lind writes both fiction and non-fiction, and is particularly well-known for her successful Sandwolf series, which won the Nils Holgersson Plaque (an award given by the Swedish Library Association).

Her writing is poetic and philosophical, and in treating children’s thoughts and feelings seriously and sympathetically, she tackles some of the larger questions a child may have in a simple manner but without resorting to simplistic answers.

Lind’s visit to Tehran is part of a program for “Traces of the North, Nordic Days in Tehran”, a cultural exhibition that will open at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) on Friday.

She is also scheduled to deliver a speech during the exhibition at the IAF on Sunday.

Photo: Asa Lind in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW