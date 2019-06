Iranian politician Gholamhossein Elham (C) unveils a poster for “Consult the Divan of Hafiz”, the memoir of IRGC Qods Force commander Qassem Soleimani’s advisor Shaban Nasiri, during a meeting at the Art Bureau in Tehran on June 17, 2019.

Written by Zeinab Sodachi, the book has recently been published by Sureh-Mehr.

Nasiri was martyred in the war against Daesh in Iraq in May 2017.

MMS/YAW