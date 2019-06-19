Advisor says Morsi’s ‘suspicious’ death is noteworthy

TEHRAN – Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker, says former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi’s “suspicious death” needs to be taken into account.

“Late #MohamedMorsi had faults during his presidency, but the American, #Saudi & #Emirati actions against the civilized & faithful Egyptians as well as his suspicious death are regrettable and need to be taken into account. My sincere condolences to Dr. #Morsi’s friends & family,” Amir Abdollahian said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Morsi, imprisoned since he was toppled by the military in 2013, collapsed in a cage during a court session on Monday and died shortly afterward, Egypt’s public prosecutor said.

He was a top figure in the Muslim Brotherhood who became Egypt’s first freely elected president in 2012, but was overthrown after mass protests against his rule and a coup d'état in July 2013 led by General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Morsi was buried early on Tuesday morning alongside other senior figures of the Muslim Brotherhood, his son, Ahmed Morsi, said on his Facebook page.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi expressed regret over the death of Morsi, and wished “divine blessing and mercy for him and success for the great Egyptian nation.”

MH/PA