‘We’ll see what happens’, says Trump on Iran

TEHRAN – U.S. President Donald Trump says his administration is “very prepared” for Iran, adding that “we’ll see what happens”.

“Well, we have Iran. We’ve been talking to various people on lots of different sides,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a campaign event in Florida, the Associated Press reported.

He added, “And we’ll see what happens with Iran. We’re very well set. We’re very well configured. We have a lot of things going on with Iran.”

The U.S. president went on to repeat his allegations against Iran, saying, “If you look at what’s taken place, if you look at what they’ve done, if you look at — and I’m not just talking about over the last week, I’m talking about over a long period of years. They’ve been a nation of terror.”

He also slammed former U.S. President Barack Obama for signing a “horrible deal” with Iran, also known as the JCPOA, while Iranians were screaming “Death to America”.

“I haven’t been hearing that lately,” he claimed.

Trump withdrew the U.S. from the landmark JCPOA in May 2018, based on unfounded accusations against the Islamic Republic. Then his administration imposed sanctions on Tehran in a clear violation of UNSC resolution 2231, also pushing other countries to violate the same resolution by cutting economic ties with Iran.

Iran waited for one year before announcing on May 8 that it is reducing commitments to the JCPOA since Tehran has not been able to benefit from the deal, giving a 60-day ultimatum to European signatories to the deal to take practical measures to safeguard Iran’s interests.

European countries have politically supported Iran and condemned U.S. actions but they have not done anything in practice to protect Iran from damages of U.S. sanctions.

