Iranian pianist makes video to observe World Day against Child Labor

TEHRAN – Iranian pianist Bardia Sadrenoori has made a music video to mark the World Day against Child Labor.

The 2-minute video named “Child Worker” has been directed by Shahu Zandi at the Rad No-Andish Art and Cultural Institute, Sadrenoori, who is the director of the institute, said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The video aims to raise people’s awareness of the issue… I tried to do my share to attract people’s attention to this problem,” he noted.

The video begins with the motto, “Child workers with all their childhood dreams and innocence are children.”

“Therefore, we should help eliminate this great social problem and support them to find their right path in life,” Sadrenoori said.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) launched the World Day against Child Labor in 2002 to focus attention on the global extent of child labor, and the actions and efforts needed to eliminate it.

Each year on June 12, the day brings together governments, employers and workers organizations, civil society, as well as millions of people from around the world to highlight the plight of child laborers and what can be done to help them.

“Children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams!” was ILO’s motto for the 2019 World Day against Child Labor.

Photo: A poster for the 2019 World Day against Child Labor.

