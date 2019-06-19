Iraqi stability hinges on Iranian security: top Iraqi MP 

TEHRAN – The vice speaker of the Iraqi Parliament said on Tuesday that Baghdad sees its stability and security dependent on stability and security in Iran.

Bashir Khalil al-Haddad made the remarks in meeting with his Iranian counterpart Massoud Pezeshkian in Tehran.



Khalil al-Haddad said Iran-Iraq relations are far beyond a political relationship, noting that the visit of the Iraqi parliamentary team to Iran signifies “fraternal relationship” between the two neighboring countries.

“Our relationship is based on long-term, brotherly and religious convictions and beliefs.”

The senior Iraqi MP said added, “The Iraqi parliamentary delegation seeks to deepen bilateral, regional and international relations in various security, political, economic and parliamentary spheres between the two countries.”

Al-Haddad also appreciated Iran’s comprehensive support for Iraq during the fight against the terrorists and also Tehran’s help in formation of the new Iraqi parliament and government.

Pezeshkian, for his part, referred to the importance of cooperation between the two countries for economic development, saying progress in the two countries has important effect on stability and security in the region.

“Fortunately, the return of Iraq to its natural position in the region and its effective and constructive role in the developments are on the rise. This is a great victory for both Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Pezeshkian said, according to the Fars news agency.

The Iranian vice parliament speaker also called for unity between the Muslim states in the region and the wider Islamic world in the face of bullying by the United States and other Western countries.

The top MP added Washington’s hostile actions coupled with its economic war against Iran are because the White House is unhappy with Tehran’s efforts to maintain stability and security in the region.