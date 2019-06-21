U.S. drone violated Iranian airspace from UAE

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that the U.S. drone violated the Iranian airspace from the United Arab Emirates and it was targeted near Kouh-e Mobarak.

"At 00:14 U.S. drone took off from the UAE in stealth mode and violated Iranian airspace,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

Zarif said, “It was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (25°59'43"N 57°02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak.”

Iran has submitted a protest letter to the United Nations over the violation of its airspace by the United States.

Foreign Minister Zarif said Iran has found parts of the downed drone in its territorial waters.

“We've retrieved sections of the U.S. military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down,” Zarif explained.

