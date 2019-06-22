TEHRAN - The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps declared that it had stuck down the RQ-4 Global Hawk over Iranian airspace. Also Commander of the IRGC Major General Hossein Salami stressed that the move should alert Washington officials to stay away. The incident sent "a clear message" to the U.S. and other enemies that Iran will show a firm and crushing response to any aggression, Salami stated.

Under such circumstances, the President of the United States has basically lost his control over the situation. This is one of the main reasons for Trump's insistence on holding direct talks with Iran at any time and without preconditions.

The fact is that one of Trump's main goals of economic confrontation with Iran was to put the Islamic Republic of Iran under constant pressure. However, it seems that Trump has made a terrible mistake in this regard! It should not be forgotten that the Islamic Republic of Iran can prevent the widespread impact of these sanctions on its economy through crisis management and effective consultation with other international players.

The fact is that the only reason for the crisis has been the departure of the United States from an international agreement. On the other hand, Donald Trump's government has imposed sanctions against Iran, which has shown little commitment to international treaties.

Donald Trump is currently being addressed as a suspect and political offender in the United States! The president of the United States has become the symbol of Washington's complete defeat against Tehran. Perhaps the day that Donald Trump had left the nuclear deal with Iran, he never imagined that he would reach such a point!

Without a doubt, the trump cannot blame the people in this complex equation, such as John Bolton and Mike Pompeo! Trump is the main culprit for the complete failure of the United States against Iran. On the other hand, the Islamic Republic of Iran has shown that it stands against all of the U.S. conspiracies with its full potential.

