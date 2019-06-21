130km of railways to connect new towns to major cities via electric trains

TEHRAN – Iran’s New Towns Development Company, a subsidiary of the roads and urban development ministry, announced that near 130 kilometers of new railways are going to connect the country’s new towns to the main cities by electric trains, IRIB reported.

According to the Deputy Roads and Urban Development Minister Habibolah Taherkhani, establishing rail transport between the new towns and major cities is one of the main priorities of the company in this year.

The official noted that the ministry is making necessary arrangements to inaugurate the Tehran-Parand subway line in the next Iranian calendar year (March 2020-March 2021), saying "Given the high population density we have in Parand New Town and the region’s capacities, we can reach the metropolitan housing market of Tehran when the railway is established.”

He also emphasized the importance of establishing rail transport between the country’s new towns and major cities in reducing traffic and air pollution.

“Using rail transport has a significant impact on energy and cost savings, according to study reports up to 40 percent of Tehran’s traffic is due to the arrival of cars from the suburbs to the city center,” he said.

EF/MA