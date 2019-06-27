Academics, startups key for development of intelligent transport: official

TEHRAN – The academic sector and startups are the key elements for development of intelligent transportation system in the country, the head of space technology and advanced transportation development center announced, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

Manouchehr Manteqi said that Iran needs to design and manufacture technological products dealing with advanced transportation system.

“We hope that effective steps will be taken on air, rail and road transport in coming two years,” he said.

According to statistics, over 40 percent of the capacity of railroads are used in Iran and the center plans to boost the capacity at low costs.

Efficiency is a very important factor for the center and universities and academic centers can help the center to develop this issue, he said.

An intelligent transportation system is an advanced application which, without embodying intelligence as such, aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and 'smarter' use of transport networks.

According to Financial Planning, new industry research report on Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market 2019, describes an in-depth evaluation and professional study on the present state of the Intelligent Transportation System market across the globe.

Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market research supported product sort including: advanced traffic management system, advanced traveler information system, its-enabled transportation pricing system, advanced public transportation system, and commercial vehicle operation.

