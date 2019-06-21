Hungarian tour operators visit Yazd

TEHRAN – Following their visits to Shiraz, a group of Hungarian tour operators and travel associates toured Yazd, holding talks with local officials and fellows of the central Iranian province, which its historical capital of the same name is a UNESCO World Heritage.

“A group of 14 experienced tour operators visited Yazd on a tour jointly organized by the Foreign Ministry and Tehran’s embassy in Budapest,” Homa Khorshidi, a local tourism official, said on Thursday, CHTN reported.

The tour operators held talks with members of Yazd City Council, tourism mission of Yazd Chamber of Commerce, and private sector investors, exploring ways to expand ties, making package tours.

Yazd Jameh Mosque, Dowlatabad Garden, the Yazd Atash Behram, also known as Atashkadeh-e Yazd, Towers of Silence, and adjacent desert landscape were among destinations the group visited.

Last Sunday, the tour operators hold talks with local officials and counterparts in Shiraz, in the first leg of their travel to Iran’s well-known “golden tourism triangle”, which is composed of Shiraz, Yazd and Isfahan.

With its winding lanes, forest of badgirs (wind catchers), mud-brick houses, atmospheric alleyways and centuries of history, Yazd is a delightful place to stay, referring as a ‘don't miss’ destination by almost all travel associates in the region. The oasis city is wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain ringed by mountains.

AFM/MG