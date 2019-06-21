Qatar urges peaceful ties between Iran, Persian Gulf Arab states

TEHRAN – Doha has highlighted the need for peaceful ties between Iran and the littoral Arab states of the Persian Gulf.

In a press conference on Friday, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani stressed that the regional crises should be resolved through constructive dialogue, IRNA reported, citing the Al-Khaleej Online.

Al-Thani also asked the international community to resolve the recent disputes and tensions between Iran and the United States through dialogue to prevent the negative effects of the crisis on the Persian Gulf security.

On attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, the Qatari foreign minister said Doha condemns such actions, which not only undermines the security of the region but also affects the whole world.

On June 13, two tankers caught fire after explosions caused by sabotage attacks in the Gulf of Oman. 44 sailors of the two foreign oil tankers were rescued by an Iranian vessel in coordination with Hormuzgan maritime search and rescue center.

They were transported to Jask Port in the east of the Iranian province of Hormuzgan as a humanitarian gesture.

The two tankers, the Marshal Islands-flagged and the Panama-flagged, were on their ways to Taiwan and Singapore from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

