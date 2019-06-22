Tochal Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival announces winners

TEHRAN – The winners of the 2nd Tochal Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival were announced during a ceremony in Tehran’s Tochal ski resort on Friday.

Over 70 artists and university students were competing in the festival, which was held in the resort on Thursday and Friday.

In the official section of the festival, Iman Aqai won first prize, while Ahmad Qazi and Mohsen Dehqanzadeh received second and third prizes respectively.

Ehsan Garmsiri, Sara Abdoli and Seyyed Hesameddin Javadzadeh took first to third places respectively in the student section of the festival.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini.

Addressing the organizers of the festival, Hosseini said that the ministry appreciates the efforts they made to hold the event.

The festival was organized in collaboration with the Culture Ministry’s Visual Arts Office.

Photo: A participant works on a sculpture during the 2nd edition of the Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the Tochal ski resort in Tehran on June 21, 2019. (Honaronline/Gata Ziatabari)

ABU/MMS/YAW