20 industrial, mining projects to be inaugurated by March 2020

TEHRAN - An official with the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade announced that 20 industrial and mining projects will be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020), IRNA reported on Friday.

“The projects will be in various fields including, iron, copper, aluminum, steel, food industry, transportation and carpet weaving, across the country,” Managing Director of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) Sadeq Najafi said.

In late April, the Managing Director of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) Khodadad Gharibpour had announced that projects worth $3 billion are planned to be inaugurated in Iran’s mining sector in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21, 2019).

Last year during the Ten-Day Dawn (February 1-10, marking the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution), 576 industrial and mining projects were inaugurated across the country.

“The projects have been implemented using 686 trillion rials (about $16.3 billion at the time) of investments,” Head of Administrative Development and Renovation Center of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Jahanbakhsh Sanjabi Shirazi said.

According to Sanjabi, the projects provided 35000 workers with jobs.

EF/MA