Iran not favoring war but fully prepared to defend itself: IRGC general

TEHRAN – Commander of the aerospace unit of the IRGC says the Iranian people and the armed forces do not favor a war with the United States but are fully prepared to protect the country against aggressors.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh made the remarks on Saturday, two days after the IRGC brought down a U.S. spy drone for intruding into Iranian airspace.

“The Americans’ action was contrary to international rules and conventions and we acted according to our legal duty,” Hajizadeh said, IRNA reported.

“That was our response to an act of aggression into Iran’s airspace, and in the event of repeating such aggression, our response will also be repeated,” he warned.

The general further said Iran has a collection of downed American drones and is ready to add other U.S. military products to its collection.

On Friday, Hajizadeh said the U.S. drone had received warnings for four times before being shot down.

“Those who guided the drone received the warnings but did not care. Given that the drone breached Iran’s airspace, the aerospace unit of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps shot it down,” he said in an exhibition held in Tehran to showcase the drone’s wreckage.

“Two warnings were issued on 2:05 on Thursday morning and two others were issued on 3:55 and the drone was shot on 4:05. In fact, four warnings were given to this drone but they did not pay attention,” the general explained.

H also said another spy plane was also flying near the drone which carried 35 crew members and “we had the right to shoot that down, however, we shot down the unmanned drone.”

