Esteghlal reach agreement with Albanian forward Asani

TEHRAN – Iran’s Esteghlal football team have reached an agreement with Albanian striker Jasir Fadil Asani.

The 30-year-old striker will join Esteghlal on an 18-month deal.

Asani has represented the Albania football team 23 times and scored five goals.

He started his professional career with the Macedonian club Vardar.