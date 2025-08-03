Esteghlal reach agreement with Albanian forward Asani
TEHRAN – Iran’s Esteghlal football team have reached an agreement with Albanian striker Jasir Fadil Asani.
Asani, meanwhile, has a contract until the end of this year, while Guangju does not seem willing to allow him to leave now without at least 1 million euro
The 30-year-old striker will join Esteghlal on an 18-month deal.
Asani has represented the Albania football team 23 times and scored five goals.
He started his professional career with the Macedonian club Vardar.
