Iran vows firm response if U.S. retaliates over drone downing

TEHRAN – Iran will respond firmly should the United States retaliate over the downing of its drone over the Strait of Hormuz by the Iranian military, according to the spokesman for Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

“The U.S. has no right for a military response after Iran reacted to this infringement. Iran is determined to offer a firm response to any aggression,” said Keyvan Khosravi, Sputnik reported.

The remarks by the SNSC official came after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) early on Thursday shot down a U.S. surveillance drone for violating Iran’s airspace.

Reacting to the incident, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed Tehran’s intentions to prove that the United States is lying in its claim that its drone was downed by the Iranian army in international airspace.

When asked if the United States will strike back, U.S. President Donald Trump said, “You’ll find out.”

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated a year after Washington pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions on it. The United States also sent warships to the Persian Gulf last month.

Tensions rose further after Washington accused Tehran of a recent attack on oil tankers and destabilizing the region.

