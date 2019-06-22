Paper production up 5.5% in 2 months on year

TEHRAN- Production of paper in Iran rose 5.5 percent during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21) compared to the same period of time in the previous year, IRNA reported on Saturday.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, some 164,900 tons of different types of paper were produced in the country during the two-month period of this year, rising from 156,200 tons of the product produced in the same time span in the past year.

