Dem Presidential hopeful: Trump should return to Iran deal in interest of America

TEHRAN – Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard believes that President Donald Trump needs to return to the 2015 nuclear deal if he thinks about the interests of the United States.

Gabbard made the statement in a tweet on Friday in reaction to the downing of a U.S. spy drone by Iranian forces in the Persian Gulf.

“Iran war is HIGHLY likely unless Trump swallows his pride & returns to the Iran nuclear agreement he tore up. But I fear he won’t put the interests of our country & those who’ll be killed in such a war ahead of his own pride & personal political interests,” she tweeted.

