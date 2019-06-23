“Alienation” from Iran to compete in Armenian pantomime festival

TEHRAN – An Iranian troupe is scheduled to stage “The Alienation” in a street performance during the Yengibaryan International Mime Festival in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia, director Ghoncheh Shokuhian told the Persian service of MNA on Sunday.

The play is about two lovers, who try to change each other in order to make their own suitable soulmates. But after a while, there is no more love between them as the things they were passionate about have already changed.

Negar Mojaddad, Mahyar Varzegan, Afsun Nabipur and Maryam Sabokru are the main members of the cast of the physical play.

The Yengibaryan International Mime Festival is named after Soviet clown and actor Leonid Georgievich Yengibarov (1935–1972) who developed the art of clownery by introducing lyrical tones into traditional buffoonery and outlandish sequences.

The festival will be held from August 10 to 15.

Photo: Director Ghoncheh Shokuhian’s troupe performs “The Alienation” during the 37th Fajr International Theater Festival in Tehran in February 2019.

