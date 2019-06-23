“The Notebook of Absence” available at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – Prominent French writer Frédéric Dard’s book “The Notebook of Absence” (le cahier d’absence) has recently been published in Persian by Jahan-e Ketab Publications in Tehran.

Written in 1962, the book is about Yves Geoffroy, a married doctor and father of a teenage boy who falls in love with his 18-year-old pregnant patient.

Now he is facing this dilemma, leaving his family behind and go with his new love of life or staying with them and forget about her.

Translated by Abbas Agahi, “The Notebook of Absence” is Dard’s 17th book that is published in Persian.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Frédéric Dard’s “The Notebook of Absence”.

