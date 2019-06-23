Leader strongly upholding the Revolution’s path: Hassan Khomeini

TEHRAN – Seyed Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of Imam Khomeini, on Sunday hailed Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for strongly continuing the path of the revolution, the Fars news agency reported.

Pointing to the power of the Islamic Revolution at its early stages, Khomeini said, “Today, thanks to God, the power of the Islamic Republic is much more than those days and the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, has continued the path strongly.”

He further said today the Islamic Republic is capable of standing up to oppression.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the grandson of Imam Khomeini said Iran is a very good example in preserving people’s religion, upholding democracy, and involving people in determining the sovereignty of their country.

MH/PA