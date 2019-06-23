IIDCYA hosts book fair on astronomy

TEHRAN – The major library of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) is playing host to a book fair on astronomy.

A selection of 63 books in Persian and non-Persian languages as well as two periodicals have been put on view at the fair entitled “There Is No Distance from the Earth to the Sky”, the IIDCYA announced in a press release on Sunday.

“Space Encyclopedia” and “Emblas Universum” by Swedish author Majken Pollack, and “Raoul Taffin cosmonaute” by French author Gérard Moncomble are among the books.

Two highlights of the Persian books selected for the exhibition are Parviz Amini’s “Astronomer Shepherd” about Persian scientist Abu Rayhan Biruni (973-1048 CE) and Sanaz Latifian’s “Sadra and Position of Stars”.

The fair will be open until July 22 at the library located at 24 Khaled Eslamboli St., Beheshti Ave.

Photo: A poster for “There Is No Distance from Earth to the Sky”, an exhibition of astronomy books underway at the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in Tehran.

