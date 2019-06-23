Iran in talks with several countries for monetary agreements: Zarif

TEHRAN – Negotiations for monetary agreements are underway with several countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday.

“The Foreign Ministry’s economic diplomacy department was established last year and despite sanctions, it has had successful performance during the period,” he said, ISNA reported.

Elaborating on monetary agreements, Zarif said Iran has started talks with Turkey, Russia, China, Azerbaijan, India and several other countries over the issue, and has reached preliminary agreements with some of them.

“The talks are underway, however, the central bank is the main party responsible for the issue, while the Foreign Ministry tries to facilitate the affairs,” he explained.

The agreements are intended to evade financial sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran in violation of international law.

SP/PA