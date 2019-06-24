Iranian drama “Castle of Dreams” scoops awards at Shanghai festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Reza Mirkarimi’s drama “Castle of Dreams” has won three main honors of the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival, including the Golden Goblet Award for the best film.

The film also brought Mirkarimi the best director award during the closing ceremony of the event in the Chinese city on Sunday.

The film is about two young children, whose mother has just died and their father, Jalal, after long years of absence, returns to sort things out, but he does not want to take the children with him.

The film’s star, Hamed Behdad, shared the award for best actor with Chang Feng, the Chinese actor of “The Return” by Qin Hailu.

“Inhale-Exhale”, a joint production between Georgia, Russia and Sweden by Georgian director Dito Tsintsadze, received jury grand prize and Salome Demuria was selected as best actress for her role in the film.

Filmmakers Nuri Bilge Ceylan from Turkey, Aleksey German JR. from Russia, Paolo Genovese from Italy and Rajkumar Hirani from India, and Chinese actors Wang Jingchun and Zhao Tao were the members of the jury.

Photo: Iranian director Reza Mirkarimi (C) poses with Chinese filmmaker Li Shaohong (L) and Chinese actor Wu Jing after accepting the Golden Goblet Award for best director at the closing ceremony of the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival in China on June 23, 2019. (SIFF)

