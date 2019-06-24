Sosha Makani says Mjøndalen IF aim to extend his contract

TEHRAN – Iranian goalkeeper Sosha Makani says that Norwegian football club Mjøndalen IF are going to extend his contract.

Former Persepolis goalie sustained a knee injury in last year’s October and missed the rest of the Norwegian Premier League season.

The 31-year- old, who had injured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, is preparing to return to the team.

“The team’s officials have told me they want to extend my contract. I will be No. 1 keeper after making a full recovery,” Makani said.

The Former Iran goalie, who has played for Iranian giants Persepolis from 2014 to 2018, has joined Mjøndalen IF in 2016.