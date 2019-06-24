‘Preserving production units is top priority of industry ministry’

TEHRAN- Preserving the existing production units in the country is the top priority of Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, IRIB quoted Mohammadreza Fayaz, the advisor to industry, mining and trade minister, as saying on Sunday.

Speaking in a press conference on the occasion of the National Day of Industry and Mine (July 1), the official said the ministry has put three major policies on agenda in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

The first one is that no industrial unit which is doing production stops activity, the second one is that those units that have stopped activity will come back to the production cycle, and the third one is to meet the management or raw materials demands of the units that are facing problems in this fields.

As previously reported, Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade has outlined 35 plans covering seven major areas for developing the country’s industry and mining sectors on the occasion of the National Day of Industry and Mining.

Improving the business environment associated with the country’s industry, mining and trade sectors has been given significant attention in this planning and six specific programs have been defined in this regard.

In this due, reforming production processes and guidelines, eliminating or reducing the timing of license issuances, simplifying rules and regulations impeding production, removing barriers in the way of production and trade, and providing open access to information for the general public are some of the programs which are put on the agenda.

Establishing a comprehensive information system aiming to exchange information with other governmental institutions and executive agencies related to industry, mining and trade sectors, and a strategic plan for managing currency policies, bank profits and macroeconomic goals to support production in the industrial sectors as well as ranking and encouraging investors and entrepreneurs in order to increase the presence of industrial units in the national and international arenas, are some other programs which are to be followed by the industry ministry.

MA/MA