Cyber-attack against Iran: a failed strategy of U.S. presidents from Bush to Trump

TEHRAN - It was first in July 2010 when the United States launched a serious cyber-attack against Iran. At the time, it was said that a virus named Stuxnet was used for damaging the computer systems that controlled Iranian nuclear industry.

After that, on January 16 2011, New York Times and many other media published news about how Stuxnet malicious computer worm was jointly built by U.S., the Zionist regime, United Kingdom and Germany.

New York Times revealed that George W. Bush, U.S. former president, initially issued the permit for production of Stuxnet and then they started building the virus in cooperation with the Zionist regime.

According to the official documents, Stuxnet was built jointly by U.S., Germany, U.K. and the Zionist regime, but Germany and U.K. may not have been aware what function the virus will have in future. What we know for sure is that George W. Bush issued the permit for building Stuxnet and Barack Obama gave the permit for using the virus in 2009.

Where did Stuxnet come from?

According to western and Zionist news agencies, in 2009, Stuxnet mostly infiltrated the computers via software such as USB flash drives and internet and then the virus was transferred to every other computer that became connected to an infected computer.

At the time, the emergence of this computer worm was all over the news. On October second, 2010, India Times and Daily Telegraph published some news and revealed that the Zionist regime was involved in building this virus.

What is interesting in both their reports, is that they mentioned that Stuxnet used a file named “Myrtus” to infiltrate the computers.

What is Myrtus?

Myrtus is a word with Hebrew roots that refer to the story of Esther. Esther was the second wife of Persian king Ahasuerus (commonly identified as Xerxes) in ancient Persia. She was a Jewish woman who was under the guardianship of her cousin, Mordecai who was an advisor to king Ahasuerus and convicned the king to marry her.

According to these reports, Esther was somehow considered as the queen of world Jews and the Zionist regime was inspired by this historical character to name the malware to infiltrate Iran’s systems.

Trump following in footsteps of Bush and Obama

After the presidency of George W. Bush and Obama, the plans for launching cyber-attacks against Iran are still at work in White House. Recently, western media, specially the American ones, announced that Donald Trump has issued the permit for attacking Iranian computer systems.

It is claimed that the permission for beginning cyber-attacks was given on Thursday right after Trump, allegedly, called off his attack against Iran in retaliation for downing U.S. invading drone just 10 minutes before it was to be launched.

Two informed sources have told Associated Press that the cyber-attacks are been approved by Trump.

It is even claimed that the cyber-attack targeted at computer systems of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps ( IRGC) was a retaliation against recent incident in Oman Sea.

According to Washington Post, one of the cyber-attacks targeted the computers controlling missile and rocket launch system and the other targeted a spying system that monitored the movement of ships in Hormoz Strait.

According to Washington Post, the cyber-attacks were planned weeks ago and they were designed in retaliation for the incidents in Oman Sea. Earlier in June, a number of oil tankers were attacked in Hormoz Strait. U.S. accuses Iran of being involved in the attacks but Tehran has responded that the accusations are completely baseless.

American Ministry of Defense has not yet responded to any of these reports.

Retrying a failed strategy

Trump has chosen a strategy against Iran that was also tried by Bush and Obama.

According to the reports published in New York Times, contrary to the intentions of U.S. and the Zionist regime, Stuxnet was never able to carry out its mission completely, that was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear program, it only slowed down the process of Iran’s nuclear developments.

So, it seems that Trump is running a test on Iran; and, now, instead of direct military war, he has chosen to launch cyber-attacks and offered negotiations without any precondition.

Currently, Trump has three big projects at hand: the Deal of the Century, Iran and North Korea.

In dealing with North Korea, Trump also first started with direct threats, to the point that many predicted an imminent war would start, but he suddenly offered to negotiate with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un; however, these negations have not yet come to any conclusion.

White House has also devised the Deal of the Century project for the Middle East, but the Palestinians have not agreed to abide by it. Finally, Trump has also been unsuccessful in dealing with Iran.

By abandoning the nuclear deal with Iran and imposing sanctions on Iran, Trump burned all the bridges between the two countries and now he is wondering if he can push Tehran into submission by trying out other strategies such as cyber-attacks and economic pressure.

For Iran, it is clear that these strategies are not going to work, but testing these strategies will have great costs for the White House.