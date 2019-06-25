COI congratulates “Castle of Dreams” crew on Shanghai festival win

TEHRAN – Cinema Organization of Iran director Hossein Entezami has congratulated the crew of director Reza Mirkarimi’s drama “Castle of Dreams” on its win at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival.

In a message published by the COI on Monday, Entezami said, “Iranian cinema represents the country’s rich culture and art in international arenas. This achievement in an eastern land, which shares common history and culture with us, has special significance.”

“I hereby congratulate all the cast and crew and wish them ever-growing success,” he added.

“Castle of Dreams” received the festival’s main awards in three categories, including best film and best director, in the Chinese city on Sunday.

The film’s star, Hamed Behdad, shared the award for best actor with Chang Feng, the Chinese actor of “The Return” by Qin Hailu.

“Castle of Dreams” is about two young children, whose mother has just died, and their father, Jalal, after long years of absence, returns to sort things out, but he does not want to take the children with him.

Photo: A scene from director Reza Mirkarimi’s drama “Castle of Dreams”.

