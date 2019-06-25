Iranian supertanker repaired inside country for 1st time

TEHRAN – Iranian technicians managed to repair a giant oil tanker inside the country for the first time in the history of Iran’s shipping industry, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

According to the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) office of public relations, the 320,000-ton supertanker (called Dore) was successfully dry-docked in Bandar Abbas at Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex (ISOICO) on Monday.

Dore belongs to the national Iranian oil tanker fleet and is a "giant oil tanker" with a length of 333 meters.

This is the first time that repair and maintenance services of a super oil vessel is assigned to a domestic repair yard.

According to NITC Technical Advisor Ali Mansourzadeh, before this Iranian technicians had successfully completed the overhauling and maintenance operations of a variety of smaller vessels in a 6-month period, including MARIA 3 tanker with a capacity of 13,600 cubic meters, POLARIS with a capacity of 45,000 tons, and ARK and ARGO each with a capacity of 100,000 tons.

However, due to some technological limitations, the repair operations of supertankers like Dore was carried out in foreign countries.

EF/MA