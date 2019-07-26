Supertanker successfully overhauled

TEHRAN – National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) successfully finished the overhaul operation of supertanker “DORE” after a month, IRIB reported on Thursday.

According to Nasrollah Sardashti, the managing director of NITC, Iranian technicians managed to repair the oil supertanker “DORE” inside the country for the first time in the history of Iran’s shipping industry.

“Engines, generators, and electrical appliances all have been repaired and stained and will not require major repairs for the next five years,” Sardashti said.

The vessel would leave Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex (ISOICO) yard on Sunday, the official said adding that after DORE, 12 more oil tankers are scheduled to go through overhaul in the yard.

In late June, the 320,000-ton oil supertanker DORE was successfully dry-docked in Bandar Abbas at Iran ISOICO to go through overhaul for the first time inside the country.

DORE belongs to the national Iranian oil tanker fleet and is a "giant oil tanker" with a length of 333 meters.

This is the first time that repair and maintenance services of a super oil vessel is assigned to a domestic repair yard.

According to NITC Technical Advisor Ali Mansourzadeh, before this Iranian technicians had successfully completed the overhauling and maintenance operations of a variety of smaller vessels in a 6-month period, including MARIA 3 tanker with a capacity of 13,600 cubic meters, POLARIS with a capacity of 45,000 tons, and ARK and ARGO each with a capacity of 100,000 tons.

However, due to some technological limitations, the repair operations of supertankers like DORE was carried out in foreign countries.

NITC also plans to overhaul 12 oil tankers by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020), IRIB reported on Friday, quoting the managing director of company as saying.

