Majlis mulling ten motions to counter U.S. anti-Iran measures

TEHRAN – The Majlis presiding board announced on Tuesday that it had received ten motions with the aim of countering the United States’ anti-Iran measures.

According to the Mehr news agency, the ten motions are as follows:

1. Motion to protect the security of Iran’s territorial waters.

2. Motion to require the government to take appropriate actions against the neighboring countries hosting U.S. military bases.

3. Motion to require the government to take legal actions against companies which have joined the anti-Iran sanctions of the United States of America.

4. Motion to require the government to pursue compensation for U.S. violation of human rights targeting Iranian citizens.

5. Motion to require the government to legally pursue the criminal act of the U.S. in downing of an Iranian passenger plane.

6. Motion to require the government to establish a museum on U.S. atrocities.

7. Motion to require the government to include U.S. atrocities in textbooks for schools and universities.

8. Motion to require the government to fully support the individuals and institutes which suffered losses in using U.S. services.

9. Motion to form a club of countries sanctioned by the U.S.

10. Motion to counter U.S. sanctions by replacing its goods and services

