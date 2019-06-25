Iran won’t tolerate threats to national interests: Hatami

TEHRAN – Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate any threat to its national interests as he praised the downing of a U.S. spy drone by the IRGC in south of Iran on June 20.

Hatami said the shooting down of the drone brought glory to the Iranian nation, Tasnim reported.

“The enemies, being fully aware of the defense power of the Islamic Republic, are incapable of taking any military action,” the general said.

The minster also stressed that the frustration and impotence of enemies result from Iran’s great defense capabilities that have been founded upon “resistance”.

In a statement issued early Thursday, the IRGC said the U.S.-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region — which sits in the central district of Jask County — after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace.

The IRGC Aerospace Force later put on display parts of the destroyed drone, refuting earlier claims by the U.S. that the drone was flying over international waters, and had not violated the Iranian airspace.

Tensions initially built up between the U.S. and Iran after President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and imposed severe sanctions against Tehran.

The Trump administration insists that they are ready for talks with Iran but Tehran says it will resist against all U.S. pressures and that there will be no talks with a party which has already violated many international agreements.

MH/PA