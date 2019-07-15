Defense chief says Iran to continue boosting defense power

TEHRAN – Iranian military forces will continue promoting their defense power, Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Monday.

Brigadier General Hatami made the remarks in a report to the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee about the most recent developments of the region and Iran’s military capabilities.

“The Defense Ministry spares no efforts to enhance the defensive power of the country, making up for an active deterrent power,” he said, IRNA reported.

Regarding the recent downing of a U.S. spy drone by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corpse (IRGC) after it violated the Iranian airspace, Hatami said, “Foreign experts were impressed by the move and Iranian military power.”

“The move made the enemies realize that Iran has the power to defend itself,” he asserted.

He added that all the stages of shooting down the invading drone was done by the homegrown equipment and no foreign-made equipment was used in tracing, identifying, and striking the drone.

The defense chief also said that if foreigners are unwilling to help Iran in auto industry, the defense industry is able to collaborate with the Industry Ministry.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated on June 20, when the Iranian military shot down the unmanned U.S. drone. The U.S. drone entered the Iranian airspace from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Amir Ali Hajizadeh rejected the U.S. claim that the doomed drone had not entered the Iranian airspace, saying, “Other countries have refuted the U.S. claim of not violating the Iranian border.”

MH/PA