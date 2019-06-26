EU delegation visiting Iran to explore co-op in water management

TEHRAN – The European Union has started cooperating with Iran for managing the country’s water resources, a senior adviser to Iran’s Energy Ministry announced.

According to Farhad Yazdandoust, in this regard a delegation of experts from EU has arrived in Iran and several meetings have been held for exploring the issue, the portal of Iranian Energy Ministry reported on Wednesday.

“Representatives of the European Union active in water sectors, diplomats from the German, Finland, and Austrian embassies, as well as water officials from the Ministry of Energy and the Iranian Department of Environment along with authorities from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated in these meetings,” Yazdandoust said.

“In the course of this meetings, the priorities and challenges facing the country’s water resources management were discussed with the European side”, he added.

The official noted that the EU delegation has started its two-week visit to Iran two days ago aiming to explore ways of mutual cooperation and to discuss various approached for allocating EU contributions to Iran’s water projects.

“The European Union expert body is going to attend several more specialized meetings in the coming days. And they are scheduled to visit Shiraz accompanied by officials and experts from the energy ministry’s water department,” he said.

As reported, in the end of the visit, a closing meeting will be held with all officials in the water sector in attendance, to discuss future agreements with the European Union.

