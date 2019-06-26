MP Saffari Natanzi dies of pancreatic disease

TEHRAN – Morteza Saffari Natanzi, a member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, passed away on Wednesday morning after a period of severe illness, Mehr reported.

According to his brother, Mojtaba Saffari Natanzi, died of a pancreatic disease in Nikan hospital in Tehran.

Saffari Natanzi represented the people of Natanz and Badroud in the parliament. He had a PhD in economy.

Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani offered condolences over Saffari Natanzi’s demise to the people of Natanz as well as his family and friends.

In his letter, Larijani described Saffari Natanzi as a diligent and capable lawmaker.

